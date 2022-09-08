82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In talks with Mayor Pro Tempore about events all weekend surrounding LSU vs. Southern

1 hour 49 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, September 08 2022 Sep 8, 2022 September 08, 2022 10:16 AM September 08, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ's 2une In team spoke with BR Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole about upcoming events all weekend long while the capital area gears up for the monumental LSU vs. Southern game on Saturday.

Trending News

Tune in to 2une In on Friday to join us in getting hyped for the big game and more!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days