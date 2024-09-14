2une-In Tailgate: LSU vs Nicholls State

BATON ROUGE -- For LSU and Southern home game this year, WBRZ is going out to find out which tailgates are the best, from food to fun to the stories behind them. This past week, WBRZ got to meet a tailgate that has become five tailgates in one.

Now any good tailgate, whether its the food, the location, the atmosphere or the fun, begins with one important aspect -- being with friends and family. This group of tailgaters have been coming to LSU games for nearly 40 years.

They're led by a man named Kelly Walker. His tailgate is called Another Successful Tailgate.

"We've been actually tailgating in this same area under this big oak tree since 1986," Walker said.

The group of tailgates is set up on Nicholson Drive near the EMS trucks. They like to say it's because if you have too much to drink, at least you are near the medical teams.

Over the years, the tailgate has grown from one to five. Two people always there are Heather Miller and Malcolm Spiel. Heather leads the Crew BATT tailgate, while Malcolm's tailgate is called Tigeritaville.

"About 25 years ago, Heather and them, Mr. Malcolm, and Clayton and those guys and actually the packs, moved into this area and it's been, it's a huge party. People talk about southern hospitality, you come here, and get to know what southern hospitality is really all about," Walker said.

To each tailgate they have a goal for everyone, have fun and be well fed. They make all sorts of Louisiana staples like Boudin egg rolls, fried catfish and fried shrimp.

"It doesn't get better than the Island. That's what we call our little area, because we are different, but we all share everything. We live to host, all of us, so this is our jam," Miller said.

Even after all these years, the tailgates are still going strong with no sign of slowing down.

"We see our casual friends at funerals and tailgates. I'd rather see them at a tailgate," Spiel said. "It's a pride thing because we've grown up here, my kids will grow up here and hopefully they're kids will grow up coming here so we love it," Miller said.

When asked how after 38 years do they keep it going, they said down here in Louisiana football is a way of life. There's four seasons: winter, spring, summer and LSU football.