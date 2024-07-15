90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2une In Previews: LSU prepares for SEC Media Days in Dallas

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DALLAS— With less than two months to go until the start of the season, LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly and a trio of Tigers are in Texas preparing to kick off SEC Media Days today.

Sports 2's Michael Cauble and Brie Andras are traveling with the Tigers in Dallas and tells us what we can expect. 

