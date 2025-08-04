91°
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Symphony Week
BATON ROUGE - Symphony Week is here! Don't miss pop-up concerts around the capital city this week from the BRSO.
Throughout the week, the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will have pop-up concerts around the city.
You can find out more about the events in the interview above!
