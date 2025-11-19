79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: 52nd annual Broadmoor High School Arts and Crafts Fest

2 hours 3 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, November 19 2025 Nov 19, 2025 November 19, 2025 8:58 AM November 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The 52nd annual Broadmoor High School Arts and Crafts Fest is this weekend!

On Saturday, Broadmoor High will host a variety of artists and vendors creating and selling everything from paintings, wheel-thrown pottery, brightly colored PVC pipe lawn creatures, wood carvings, handmade toys, furniture, cypress swings, ceramics, jewelry and more.

The fest, running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., will also have food trucks, kids' activities, a petting zoo and pictures with Santa Claus.

Admission to the event is $3, while kids under three get in for free. An additional $3 can be paid for on-campus parking. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days