2nd family member convicted in malnourished grandmother's death

1 hour 57 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, July 31 2020 Jul 31, 2020 July 31, 2020 1:53 PM July 31, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A second person was convicted in the death of an elderly family member whom authorities said was left in "deplorable" living conditions.

Chasity Lewis withdrew her previous plea and pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of manslaughter and cruelty to the infirmed.

With the negotiated plea came news that two others previously arrested in the death are no longer facing charges. According to court documents, Carl Lewis and Chira Lewis both had their charges dismissed.

Lewis had been jailed since 2018, when she was first arrested for her grandmother's death. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison with credit for time served.

Earlier this month, Carlnessa Butler withdrew her own not guilty plea and pleaded no contest. She was given a five-year sentence.

