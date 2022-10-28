66°
2nd Amendment Sales Tax Holiday occurs this weekend

5 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Friday, September 01 2017 Sep 1, 2017 September 01, 2017 12:37 PM September 01, 2017 in News
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - This weekend, hunters are getting a sales tax discount when shopping for firearms or other hunting supplies. 

From September 1 through September 3, purchases connected to the 2nd Amendment will be fully exempt from local sales taxes and subject to only three percent sales tax instead of the standard five percent. 

According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue, the sales tax holiday applies to a wide range of items such as: 

  • Hunting firearms 
  • Ammunition
  • Hunting apparel
  • Archery equipment  
  • Vessels such as airboats and pirogues
  • Off-road vehicles such as ATVs (Does not apply to golf carts, dirt bikes, heavy equipment or other vehicles that may be driven on the street) 
  • Animal feed marked for game consumption (Does not apply to pet food) 
  • Apparel including safety gear used for hunting 
  • Float tubes 
  • Binoculars 
  • Hunting tools 
  • Firearm/Archery cases 
  • Firearm/Archery accessories 
  • Range finders 
  • Hearing protection gear 

Purchases that are not eligible 

  • Animals 
  • Toy guns 
  • Non-hunting firearms 
  • Purchases made by a business or for a business 

