24-building condo development, lakefront promenade planned for Spanish Town

Tuesday, November 08 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – A handful of vacant lots could become a 24-building condominium development in the shadow of the capitol.

Plans also call for a public park and promenade along Capitol Lake in Spanish Town.

Forty-five condos would be housed in the two-dozen buildings, which would be built on the north side of Lakeland Drive near North Seventh Street.

The Baton Rouge Historic Preservation Commission will review the plan Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. during its meeting at the East Baton Rouge Public Works and Planning Center, 1100 Laurel St.

