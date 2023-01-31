59°
Latest Weather Blog
Man, 23, dead after fatal car crash Monday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a wreck on I-110 by Southern University late Monday night.
The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said Reginald Elloie, 23, died in the crash, which happened on the interstate near Scenic Highway around 9 p.m.
Sources told WBRZ that Elloie was a college student preparing to graduate from Southern.
Trending News
No other details on the crash were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Coroner: 13-year-old killed in shooting near Hooper Road gas station
-
Officials identify 2 men killed in Waffle House parking lot Monday morning
-
Man gets life sentence in decades-old cold case surrounding wife's murder
-
Contentious plan to narrow I-10 in BR delayed as state tries to...
-
Sheriff launches investigation into who leaked info to WBRZ about employee's theft...