Man, 23, dead after fatal car crash Monday night

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a wreck on I-110 by Southern University late Monday night.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said Reginald Elloie, 23, died in the crash, which happened on the interstate near Scenic Highway around 9 p.m.

Sources told WBRZ that Elloie was a college student preparing to graduate from Southern.

No other details on the crash were immediately available.