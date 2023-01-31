Man, 23, dead after fatal car crash Monday night

59°
Tuesday, January 31 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a wreck on I-110 by Southern University late Monday night. 

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said Reginald Elloie, 23, died in the crash, which happened on the interstate near Scenic Highway around 9 p.m.

Sources told WBRZ that Elloie was a college student preparing to graduate from Southern.

No other details on the crash were immediately available.

