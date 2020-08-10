90°
22-year-old killed in Lafourche Parish crash
LOCKPORT - Louisiana State Police issued a statement regarding a tragic crash that occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. Monday, in Lafourche Parish.
Police say the fatal crash took place on LA 308 south of the Bellevue Bridge and resulted in the death of 22-year-old Corey Rogers.
According to authorities, Rogers was headed north on LA 308 in a 2002 Dodge Dakota when he ran off of the roadway and hit a utility pole before crashing into a tree.
Though Rogers was wearing a seat belt, he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.
Police say impairment and speed are not suspected as factors in the crash and a standard toxicology report is pending.
The crash remains under investigation.
