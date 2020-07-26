22-year-old Gonzales man dies in three-vehicle crash in Prairieville

ASCENSION PARISH - Troopers are investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one man dead Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:50 p.m. the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police responded to a crash on Airline Highway near Old Perkins Road.

The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Eber Rivas of Gonzales.

Rivas was driving a 2008 Jeep Wrangler northbound on US 61(Airline Hwy.) when the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling southbound on US 61. For reasons unknown the Trailblazer left the roadway while trying to complete a left turn. The Trailblazer then re-entered the roadway and struck Rivas’ vehicle head on. A third vehicle traveling behind Rivas struck Rivas' vehicle in the rear during the crash. Rivas was properly restrained, but succumbed to his injuries and died on the scene.

Four people were transported to the hospital. Two kids received injuries, but are in stable condition.

The driver of the trailblazer was not restrained and was ejected from the vehicle receiving serious injuries. The driver of the third vehicle received minor injuries and was properly restrained.

Authorities do not suspect impairment to be a factor in this crash but a standard toxicology test was completed; results are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

Troopers would like to remind motorists of the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel. Please take a moment to speak with your loved ones about the importance of their safe decisions while operating a motor vehicle crash. Remind them to always wear a seatbelt, never drive impaired, and to avoid distractions. Also remind them about the dangers of driving in inclement weather. The conversation you have today could be the difference tomorrow.