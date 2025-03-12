22-year-old dead in early morning shooting

BATON ROUGE - A 22-year-old from Zachary died in an overnight shooting, police reported Sunday.

Chadrick Lee was found gunned down in the 1900 block of Bradfield Avenue - near the corner of Scotland Ave. and Thomas Road. Police said he was found around 2 o'clock Sunday morning.

Police said there are no suspects or motive in the attack.

