22-year-old dead in early morning shooting
BATON ROUGE - A 22-year-old from Zachary died in an overnight shooting, police reported Sunday.
Chadrick Lee was found gunned down in the 1900 block of Bradfield Avenue - near the corner of Scotland Ave. and Thomas Road. Police said he was found around 2 o'clock Sunday morning.
Police said there are no suspects or motive in the attack.
Check back for updates.
