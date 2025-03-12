65°
22-year-old dead in early morning shooting

7 years 4 months 6 days ago Sunday, November 05 2017 Nov 5, 2017 November 05, 2017 9:59 AM November 05, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - A 22-year-old from Zachary died in an overnight shooting, police reported Sunday.

Chadrick Lee was found gunned down in the 1900 block of Bradfield Avenue - near the corner of Scotland Ave. and Thomas Road.  Police said he was found around 2 o'clock Sunday morning. 

Police said there are no suspects or motive in the attack.

Check back for updates.

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

