21-year-old dies in single vehicle crash in Gonzales
GRAMERCY - A 21-year-old died Saturday night in a single vehicle crash on US Hwy 61 south of Interstate 10 in St. James Parish.
Cassidy Boutte of Gonzales was traveling northbound on US Hwy 61 when she exited the roadway and struck a tree for reasons still unknown.
Boutte was pronounced dead on the scene and a toxicology sample was taken as part of an ongoing investigation.
