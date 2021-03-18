64°
21 Winn-Dixie stores offering COVID-19 vaccines throughout Louisiana

Thursday, March 18 2021
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

Winn-Dixie pharmacies are offering the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at 21 locations in Louisiana starting Thursday, March 18. 

Southeastern Grocers, Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie, has partnered up with the Louisiana Department of Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to allocate 1,600 Johnson & Johnson vaccines and 1,170 Pfizer vaccines to 21 Winn-Dixie store locations in 11 parishes. 

The vaccines are free, with or without health insurance. Those with health insurance must still provide their insurance card during their appointment. Those without insurance will need to present a valid driver’s license or social security card.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 64 (or 16 and older if receiving the Pfizer vaccine) have to present an LDH COVID-19 Vaccine Attestation Form to prove that they are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and eligible to receive the vaccine. The form can be found at: http://www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine

Those seeking to get vaccinated can click here to schedule an appointment. Appointments are made on a first-come first-served basis, while supplies last. 

Listed below are the following 21 stores offering the vaccine:

Ascension Parish
- 17682 Airline Hwy., Prairieville, LA 70769

East Baton Rouge Parish
- 8601 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

- 10974 Joor Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70818

- 13002 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70816

 

Jefferson Parish
- 211 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, LA 70005

- 8601 Jefferson Hwy., River Ridge, LA 70123

- 2112 Belle Chasse Hwy., Gretna, LA 70056

- 2104 Williams Blvd., Kenner, LA 70062

 

Orleans Parish
- 9701 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70127

- 401 North Carrolton, New Orleans, LA 70119

St. Bernard Parish
- 3300 Paris Rd., Chalmette, LA 70043

St. Charles Parish
- 12125 Highway 90, Luling, LA 70070

- 12519 Airline Hwy., Ste. A, Destrehan, LA 70047


St. James Parish
- 1803 LA Highway 3125, Gramercy, LA 70052

St. John The Baptist Parish
- 1830 West Airline Hwy., La Place, LA 70068

St. Tammany Parish
- 70431 Highway 21, Covington, LA 70433

- 4100 Highway 59, Mandeville, LA 70471

- 2985 Gause Blvd., Slidell, LA 70461

- 3030 Pontchartrain Dr., Slidell, LA 70458

 

Tangipahoa Parish
- 804 W. Oak St., Amite, LA 70422


Washington Parish

- 731 Washington St., Franklinton, LA 70438

Radar
7 Days