21 Winn-Dixie stores offering COVID-19 vaccines throughout Louisiana
Winn-Dixie pharmacies are offering the
Southeastern Grocers, Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie, has partnered up with the Louisiana Department of Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to allocate 1,600 Johnson & Johnson vaccines and 1,170 Pfizer vaccines to 21 Winn-Dixie store locations in 11 parishes.
Individuals
Those seeking to get vaccinated can click here to schedule an appointment. A
Listed below are the following 21 stores offering the vaccine:
Ascension Parish
- 17682 Airline Hwy., Prairieville, LA 70769
East Baton Rouge Parish
- 8601 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
- 10974 Joor Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70818
- 13002 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Jefferson Parish
- 211 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, LA 70005
- 8601 Jefferson Hwy., River Ridge, LA 70123
- 2112 Belle Chasse Hwy., Gretna, LA 70056
- 2104 Williams Blvd., Kenner, LA 70062
Orleans Parish
- 9701 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70127
- 401 North Carrolton, New Orleans, LA 70119
St. Bernard Parish
- 3300 Paris Rd., Chalmette, LA 70043
St. Charles Parish
- 12125 Highway 90, Luling, LA 70070
- 12519 Airline Hwy., Ste. A, Destrehan, LA 70047
St. James Parish
- 1803 LA Highway 3125, Gramercy, LA 70052
St. John The Baptist Parish
- 1830 West Airline Hwy., La Place, LA 70068
St. Tammany Parish
- 70431 Highway 21, Covington, LA 70433
- 4100 Highway 59, Mandeville, LA 70471
- 2985 Gause Blvd., Slidell, LA 70461
- 3030 Pontchartrain Dr., Slidell, LA 70458
Tangipahoa Parish
- 804 W. Oak St., Amite, LA 70422
Washington Parish
- 731 Washington St., Franklinton, LA 70438
