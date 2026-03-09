Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for missing 15-year-old last seen in Tickfaw

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TICKFAW — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a runaway 15-year-old last seen in the New Genessee Road area of Tickfaw.

Bryce Dufrene was last seen on Sunday, March 8, wearing jeans, a dark brown shirt, boots and a black book bag. Bryce is a white male with dark brown hair, standing 5'6" and weighing 237 pounds.

Dufrene may be in danger, officials said. 

Sheriff Gerald Sticker asks anyone with information regarding Bryce's whereabouts to call 911 if in Tangipahoa Parish; if outside of the parish, they are asked to call TPSO's Juvenile Division at 985-902-2031.

