Proposed bill would require the office of motor vehicles to educate drivers on roundabouts

BATON ROUGE— Roundabouts are becoming a more common sight across Louisiana roadways, but not every driver feels confident navigating the circular intersections. A proposal in the state Legislature aims to make sure motorists know exactly how they work.

House Bill 372, introduced by Roy Daryl Adams, would require the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles to provide education on how to safely drive through roundabouts.

The idea comes as more communities across the state install the intersections to improve traffic flow and reduce crashes. Unlike traditional stoplights, roundabouts keep vehicles moving by requiring drivers to yield to traffic already in the circle before entering.

For some visitors, the design stands out.

Angie Day, visiting Louisiana with her husband from Oklahoma City, said the number of roundabouts caught their attention while driving through the state.

“So as we came upon this we said they must love roundabouts in Louisiana,” Day said.

In her home state, she said, circular intersections are far less common.

“I could see where it be hard on especially a traveler who’s not use to them,” Day said.

Some drivers say the intersections can feel unnecessary, especially for those accustomed to traditional traffic signals.

“I think that they’re kind of pointless,” said driver Nicole Gray. “As long as you can sync the lights everybody can just drive straight like normal.”

Others say the concept is straightforward once drivers understand the rules.

“It’s very simple,” said Jacques Venable, who said he has been driving for about six years. “You stop right there. You got these cars coming, you wait … coast is clear you go. It’s very, very, very simple. It’s not hard.”

Under the proposal, the Office of Motor Vehicles would create brochures, online materials and public service announcements explaining how roundabouts work and how to safely enter and exit them.

Supporters say better education could help prevent crashes and reduce confusion for both residents and travelers.

“If they can educate the people and the people actually listen, that would be incredible,” Gray said.

Venable said he believes the bill is overdue.

“Oh they should’ve done passed this dang bill. I don’t know what took so damn long,” he said. “I think they should pass a bill 100 percent.”

If approved, the legislation would make roundabout guidance available statewide, with the goal of helping drivers feel more confident navigating Louisiana’s increasingly circular roads.