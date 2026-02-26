Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana lawmaker proposes bill criminalizing aggressive, reckless throwing from Mardi Gras floats
BATON ROUGE — A Louisiana state legislator wants to criminalize the aggressive and reckless throwing of items from a parade float following a series of incidents during this year's Mardi Gras.
The bill, HB 397, would levy a fine on any person who "knowingly or negligently" throws objects from a float in a way that could hurt someone.
Rep. Sylvia Taylor's proposed law would levy a $500 for anyone who throws recklessly, with the penalty increasing to a $1,000 fine and up to six months behind bars if injury is actually caused. A $2,000 fine and up to three years in prison are proposed for anyone who causes "serious bodily injury" from parade throwing.
The proposed law from Taylor, a Democrat who represents Reserve, was written following a Feb. 8 incident in New Orleans where riders in the Krewe of Carrollton were removed for aggressively throwing beads, WWL reports.
A toddler was also struck by a wine bottle during Zulu on Mardi Gras day, in addition to riders being removed from the Krewe of Thoth after they were accused of throwing beads aggressively at parade-goers.
