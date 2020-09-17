2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to shatter records

The 2020 hurricane season has been nothing short of active. So far, every single named storm besides Arthur and Bertha have broken records for the earliest named storms ever.

It all began with Cristobal becoming the earliest C-named storm on record in the Atlantic basin, named on June 2. The previous record was held by Colin on June 5, 2016. Cristobal was also part of the A-named storm in the Pacific before crossing Mexico into the Gulf. You can read more about the journey of Cristobal here.

Then, every storm since has broken the previous record.

So far, we have had eight hurricanes with only one becoming a major hurricane (category 3 or higher), which was Laura.

Four of those hurricanes have made landfall in the United States: Hanna, Isaias, Laura and now Sally.

Since we continue to check names off the 2020 list left and right, as of today (9/16) we are down to the last name before we move into the Greek Alphabet - Wilfred.

The only season we have ever had to use the Greek Alphabet was 2005!

While the 2020 season so far has been extremely active in terms of the earliest named storms, the 2005 season still holds many records of its own.

In 2005, there were already TWO major hurricanes prior to August 1, with seven major hurricanes total for the entire season. That is still the highest number of major hurricanes in one season for the Atlantic.

If we were to go into the Greek Alphabet (which seems almost certain at this point), it will only be the second time in history.

A question that some have asked.. what happens if a named storm using the greek alphabet meets the requirement of being a retired name?

In 2006, The WMO Regional Association IV Hurricane Committee discussed this topic after the unprecedented 2005 season. They came to the conclusion that the use of the Greek Alphabet is not frequent enough to warrant any change in the existing naming procedure (for the foreseeable future). If a storm in the Atlantic or Pacific designated by a letter in the Greek Alphabet was worthy of being "retired", it would be included in the list of retired names with the year of occurrence, but that letter in the Greek Alphabet would continue to be available for use in the future.

Stay with the WBRZ Weather team for the duration of these 183 days. We will be your calm before, during, and after the storm.