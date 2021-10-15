2 taken to hospital after possible chemical fire at Geismar plant

GEISMAR - First responders are investigating reports of a fire at a chemical plant early Friday afternoon.

Sources told WBRZ that two people were taken to a hospital from the BASF plant along River Road in Geismar. State Police confirmed a hazmat team was responding to a possible chemical fire at the site.

A BASF spokesperson released the following statement around 12:45 p.m.

Today at approximately 11:30am, two contractors working outside one of our production areas at the Geismar, LA site were potentially exposed to an inert substance while performing maintenance work. They were immediately treated onsite by primary first responders and then transported to a local hospital for further treatment. There was no offsite impact or additional exposure onsite. BASF is investigating the incident.



BASF regards protection of health, safety and the environment as our most important responsibility. We care about our employees and we care about our communities. We are committed to operating facilities in a safe and environmentally responsible fashion.