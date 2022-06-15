82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2 suspects in custody, deputies searching for another in Rosedale after shooting in West Baton Rouge Parish

Wednesday, June 15 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ROSEDALE - Deputies searched through a cane field Wednesday night for suspects in a West Baton Rouge Parish shooting earlier in the day. 

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said two suspects are currently in custody and deputies are looking for one more in a cane field off Sidney Road in Rosedale. 

No information about the shooting has been released by West Baton Rouge Parish officials. 

This is a developing story. 

