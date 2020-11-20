78°
Latest Weather Blog
2 people killed in shooting on Sherwood Forest Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting on Sherwood Forest Boulevard early Friday afternoon.
The gunfire was reported shortly after noon on Sherwood Forest Boulevard near I-12. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it appeared two people were killed.
A large law enforcement presence gathered at the scene, shutting down a portion of Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
The people killed have not been identified at this time, and it's unclear if any arrests have been made.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 people reportedly killed in shooting on Sherwood Forest Boulevard
-
Fiery tanker crash shuts down I-12
-
One person found shot to death at Airline Highway motel in EBR
-
Ice skating returns to the River Center
-
Exploded 18-wheeler crashed into nearby La State Trooper's Unit, injuring both drivers
Sports Video
-
Catholic freshman Daniel Beale has been thrown into super stardom thanks to...
-
Can Jameis Winston lead this Saints offense?; Fantasy Focus Week 11 with...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 7 - Baylor Langlois
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana