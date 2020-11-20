78°
2 people killed in shooting on Sherwood Forest Boulevard

Friday, November 20 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting on Sherwood Forest Boulevard early Friday afternoon.

The gunfire was reported shortly after noon on Sherwood Forest Boulevard near I-12. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it appeared two people were killed.

A large law enforcement presence gathered at the scene, shutting down a portion of Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

The people killed have not been identified at this time, and it's unclear if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. 

