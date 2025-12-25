Four killed, two hurt in Christmas Day crash

GRAMERCY - Four people were killed, and two were injured in a wreck early Christmas morning, officials said.

Louisiana State Police said 35-year-old Tyreione Parker, 29-year-old Kedrick Robertson, and 35-year-old Gevin Harvey, all of Baton Rouge, as well as 22-year-old Christina Gillam of Shreveport, were killed in a two-vehicle crash in St. James Parish around 3:45 a.m. Dec. 25.

Troopers said Parker was driving Robertson, Harvey, Gillam, and a 13-year-old when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed the center line, and hit another vehicle.

Parker died at the scene. Robertson, Harvey, and Gillam were all seriously injured and taken to hospitals, where they passed away. The teenager was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

LSP said the other driver suffered moderate injuries.

Toxicology samples were taken, and no additional information was immediately available.