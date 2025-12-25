Baton Rouge Police arrest woman for alleged attempted second-degree murder

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a woman for attempted second-degree murder on Wednesday for a shooting that occurred earlier in December.

According to arrest records, on Dec. 2, 32-year-old Kebrina Weathers, an acquaintance of the victim, was sleeping in the victim's living room as she would visit from time to time.

The victim told officers that a friend of his came over, and while the two were talking, Weathers allegedly went into his bedroom and attempted to steal about $80 from his wallet. The victim, seeing Weathers with his money, tried to wrestle the money away from her before allegedly striking her on the head.

According to arrest records, Weathers allegedly went to the living room and drew a pistol from her belongings before shooting him in the abdomen. The victim said that after being shot, he wrestled the gun away from Weathers and gave it to his friend, who left the scene. Weathers also fled the scene before EMS arrived and treated the victim's injuries.

On Dec. 24, the victim saw Weathers at a bus stop and notified officers of her location. Upon being arrested, Weathers allegedly gave officers a false name and date of birth to avoid prosecution.

Weathers was arrested on multiple charges including, theft, resisting an officer and attempted second-degree murder.