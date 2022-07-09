2 people arrested for attempted murder, arson after lighting man on fire in Calif. park

Photo: ABC News

SANGER, Calif. - Two people were arrested after setting a man on fire in a California park.

According to ABC News, officers got a call about a man suffering severe burns in Sanger Park around 9:15 p.m. July 7.

The man told officers he met a woman in the park who set him on fire.

The Sanger Police Department said security cameras caught 48-year-old Patricia Castillo walking up to the victim and throwing liquid on him before sparking a lighter and setting the man on fire.

Officers said 43-year-old Leonard Hawkins gave the lighter fluid to Castillo.

The pair were arrested and booked for attempted murder, arson and conspiracy.