19-year-old in coma after trying to stop pair of thieves from robbing family business

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police say two women stole from a beauty supply shop and likely put an employee in the hospital.

"These two women they have no feelings for human life," Abdel Hatal said.

It happened Sunday at the Diva Beauty Supply on Airline Highway. Abdel's brother Ferris and his father were working.

"They walk in and look at the merchandise or whatever. The next thing you know, they're walking out the door with merchandise."

Abdel says that's when Ferris followed them, jumping on to the back of their car and holding on as they drove off.

"My brother just wasn't thinking. He hung on to the car and after that—it's hard to keep saying it."

Residents in the neighborhood behind the shop found the 19-year-old badly injured, unconscious and called 9-11. He's still in critical condition—in a medically induced coma while his brain swelling goes down. It's not clear exactly how he was injured.

"They just know he's been through trauma. His skull has been through a lot. His body has been through a lot."

The store is a family run operation, started by their father who immigrated to Baton Rouge in the late '90s.

The women may have only stolen some clothes and wigs, but to Ferris, Abdel says he saw these women stealing his father's dream.

"He's a hard working man, humble personality. He loves everyone. He protects people, especially protects. And he saw my father's reaction, so he did it to protect my father."

The family is praying the women are caught, and that their brother lives to see another birthday.

"If God is willing. In Arabic we say 'inshallah'—so 'inshallah' in March he will be turning 20."