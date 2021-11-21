19-year-old arrested for having sex with 14-year-old boy

BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old for having sex with a 14-year-old boy.



According to the EBR sheriff’s office, the mom of the 14-year-old boy called police when she learned that her son had sex with19-year-old Destiny Hoffpauir.



Police say the mom learned about the incident from the victim’s sister. According to police, Hoffpauir told the victim’s sister about the incident out of guilt. Police later obtained a recording of Hoffpauir telling the victim’s sister and stated that she was under the influence of marijuana during the incident.



During the investigation, Hoffpauir said that she only knew the victim for four years and was not aware of his age when questioned by police, however the victim stated that he knew Hoffpauir for seven years.



Hoffpauir admitted to having sex with the victim and said that the victim told her he was 17 years old.



According to the EBR sheriff’s office, the incident was the first and only time the victim engaged in sexual activity.



Hoffpauir was arrested for carnal knowledge of a juvenile.