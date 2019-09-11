18 Years Later: State Fire Marshal's Office reflects on 9/11

BATON ROUGE - Eighteen years ago the U.S. was the target of multiple terrorist attacks that changed our country forever.

Today thousands across the country will remember 9/11 and honor those who lost their lives. Dozens of local agencies will take time to reflect on what happened back in 2001 and the role Louisiana played in America's recovery.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department will have a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m., the moment the first plane hit the World Trade Center.

A beam from the tower was brought to Louisiana in 2010, wrapped in an American flag. That memento is now located at the State Fire Marshal's Office serving as a reminder of the first responders that were laid to rest in the days and months following the attacks.

Another part the state's tie to 9/11 is the "Spirit of Louisiana." The fire truck was first built by Ferrera Fire Apparatus in Holden after the towers were hit. It was used in New York City from December 2001 to September 2005 where it then returned to Louisiana following Hurricane Katrina.

After assisting in other tragedies, the State Fire Marshal's Office is raising money to build a permanent home for the "Spirit of Louisiana." A GoFundMe has been set up to gather funds for the project. Click here for more information on how you can donate.