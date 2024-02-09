18-year-old identified as victim of fatal shooting off Plank Road Thursday

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was shot and killed off Plank Road Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said that Tyre Everson, 18, was shot and killed on Shelly Street off Plank shortly before noon on Thursday.

No further information on a suspect or suspects or a motive was available.

The Baton Rouge Police Department along with the mayor was expected gave a press conference regarding the recent shootings in the capital city.