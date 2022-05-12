88°
18-year-old drowned in gravel pond in Livingston Parish, friends tried to help
LIVINGSTON - An 18-year-old drowned in a pond off of Sims Road in Livingston on Wednesday night.
Police have identified the man as Rodrick Thompson of Denham Springs. Sheriff Jason Ard said a group of friends went to the pond to swim.
"While swimming, one male began to struggle," Ard said. "We know several friends tried to assist. But, he went underwater and didn’t resurface."
Foul play is not suspected. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.
