18-year-old drowned in gravel pond in Livingston Parish, friends tried to help

2 hours 35 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, May 12 2022 May 12, 2022 May 12, 2022 4:24 PM May 12, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Google image of a deep pond on Sims Road in Livingston Parish.

LIVINGSTON - An 18-year-old drowned in a pond off of Sims Road in Livingston on Wednesday night.

Police have identified the man as Rodrick Thompson of Denham Springs. Sheriff Jason Ard said a group of friends went to the pond to swim.

"While swimming, one male began to struggle," Ard said. "We know several friends tried to assist. But, he went underwater and didn’t resurface."

Foul play is not suspected. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

