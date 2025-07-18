18-year-old arrested in connection to Choctaw Drive killing of woman outside after-hours club

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of being connected to a June shooting that left a 24-year-old woman dead was arrested by Baton Rouge Police.

Scott Strickland, 18, is being charged as a principal in the first-degree murder of Prenesha Wagner at an after-hours club along Choctaw Drive on June 22, arrest records say.

He was arrested Monday and is also being charged with six counts of attempted murder.

Wagner was killed after a fight broke out between two groups at the club after a trail ride afterparty, an affidavit said. Police said that several men then got out of multiple vehicles before they pulled out guns and started shooting at each other. Wagner was caught in the crossfire while running to her car to get to safety and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Six others were also shot and taken to the hospital.

In total, police said they recovered more than 150 shell casings between North Acadian Thruway and Choctaw Drive. At least one shot came from a Baton Rouge Police officer, BRPD Chief T.J. Morse said.

Next door Camren, “King” Farley, a Baton Rouge club promoter, was hosting a late-night party before the shooting started. He says security and police were both on the scene, watching the crowd.

Strickland's arrest comes weeks after a 15-year-old was arrested on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.