68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

18-year-old arrested for attempted murder after firing at officer, hitting another person Saturday night

2 hours 6 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, March 24 2024 Mar 24, 2024 March 24, 2024 4:20 PM March 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Mugshot of Mikel Moore

BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested after a shooting on Odell Street Saturday night, including one person who fired at an officer while fleeing, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say three individuals fled from officers in a vehicle near the intersection of North 43rd Street and Odell Street while police investigated a suspicious incident. The suspects attempted to flee on foot, while one suspect fired gunshots at an officer. The shot missed the officer and struck a nearby resident in a nearby home.

Mikel Moore, 18, was arrested on 8 counts of attempted first-degree murder and resisting an officer. The other suspect who fled, Eric Brown, 29, was issued a misdemeanor summons for resisting an officer.

The shooting victim was transported to the local hospital with non-life threatening injury. 

Trending News

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone having information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days