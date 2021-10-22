85°
18-year-old allegedly led deputies on 140 mph chase through multiple parishes
CONVENT - An 18-year-old led sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase through three parishes Thursday.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, happened Thursday afternoon on LA 70. The department said the driver, identified as 18-year-old Kylin Joseph, refused to pull over for deputies after a traffic violation.
Joseph led law enforcement eastbound down the highway, crossing into Ascension and St. James parishes and reaching speeds over 140 mph.
The pursuit came to an end near the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish.
Joseph was taken into custody and booked on charges of aggravated flight from an officer and speeding.
