18-wheeler overturns, spills fertilizer on I-10 eastbound on ramp

BATON ROUGE- Early Monday morning an 18-wheeler spilled its load on I-10 East.

The accident occurred at the entrance ramp from LA 415 South to I-10 East.

The truck spilled fertilizer onto the roadway. A crane was at the scene scooping up the fertilizer and putting it into another truck.

Delays reached Commerical Drive.