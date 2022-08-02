82°
18-wheeler overturns, spills fertilizer on I-10 eastbound on ramp
BATON ROUGE- Early Monday morning an 18-wheeler spilled its load on I-10 East.
The accident occurred at the entrance ramp from LA 415 South to I-10 East.
The truck spilled fertilizer onto the roadway. A crane was at the scene scooping up the fertilizer and putting it into another truck.
Delays reached Commerical Drive.
Clean-up underway. A crane now helping with spill on the on ramp from LA 415 to I-10 E. Delays on LA 415 SB to Commercial Dr. pic.twitter.com/lHZuZwezYj— WBRZ Traffic (@WBRZtraffic) December 4, 2017
