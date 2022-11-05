68°
18 Livingston Parish inmates earn their GEDs
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Eighteen Livingston Parish Detention Center inmates earned their GEDs on Friday.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections partnered with the HiSET program to educate offenders and assist them in obtaining the qualification.
