34°
Latest Weather Blog
17-year-old killed, another teenager hurt after shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A 17-year-old died in a hospital and a 19-year-old was injured in a double shooting outside a home Monday afternoon.
Baton Rouge Police Department said the two males were shot while outside a home on North 39th Street around 3:40 p.m.
Police said the 17-year-old, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital where he later died. The 19-year-old victim is expected to survive.
No more details were immediately available.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the shooting should call (225) 389-4869.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New subdivision to be voted on third time Tuesday
-
Gordon McKernan sees benefits of NIL deals for Tigers
-
Mardi Gras supply sales up, but shipping delays present challenge for sellers
-
MLK Day celebrations go on in Donaldsonville despite cancellations across capital area
-
Father reportedly shot son during dispute at Baton Rouge home