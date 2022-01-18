34°
17-year-old killed, another teenager hurt after shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood

9 hours 54 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, January 17 2022 Jan 17, 2022 January 17, 2022 3:59 PM January 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A 17-year-old died in a hospital and a 19-year-old was injured in a double shooting outside a home Monday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Police Department said the two males were shot while outside a home on North 39th Street around 3:40 p.m.

Police said the 17-year-old, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital where he later died. The 19-year-old victim is expected to survive. 

No more details were immediately available. 

Anyone with information about the shooting should call (225) 389-4869.

