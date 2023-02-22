74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

17-year-old arrested in Madison Brooks rape investigation indicted, will be tried as an adult

2 hours 26 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, February 22 2023 Feb 22, 2023 February 22, 2023 7:40 PM February 22, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A 17-year-old accused of raping Madison Brooks hours before her death has been indicted and will be tried as an adult. 

According to a filing Wednesday, 17-year-old Desmond Carter from Walker was indicted for first-degree rape and third-degree rape. 

Trending News

On a charge of second-degree kidnapping, the grand jury decided to take no action. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days