17-year-old arrested in Madison Brooks rape investigation indicted, will be tried as an adult
BATON ROUGE - A 17-year-old accused of raping Madison Brooks hours before her death has been indicted and will be tried as an adult.
According to a filing Wednesday, 17-year-old Desmond Carter from Walker was indicted for first-degree rape and third-degree rape.
On a charge of second-degree kidnapping, the grand jury decided to take no action.
