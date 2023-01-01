Latest Weather Blog
15-year-old hurt in accidental shooting Sunday
UPDATE: Kendrick Johnson, 18, was arrested Monday for accidentally shooting the 15-year-old. Read the latest here: https://www.wbrz.com/news/teen-playing-with-gun-accidentally-shot-his-friend-deputies-say
-----
CENTRAL - A teenager was shot while playing with a gun in Central Sunday afternoon.
Sheriff's deputies said the shooting happened on E. Brookside, near Central High School.
While two juveniles were playing with a gun, it fired, hitting one of the kids in the leg, deputies said. When deputies were dispatched, the kids originally claimed the bullet was fired from a drive-by shooting but later confessed to what happened.
The teenager was not identified. Sheriff's deputies said charges are possible in the case.
Trending News
The 15-year-old is expected to recover.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Addis police officer arrested for negligent homicide after high-speed pursuit left innocent...
-
Officials investigating multiple overnight fires across the Baton Rouge area
-
Brusly community mourns the loss of two high school cheerleaders killed in...
-
Teenage girls killed after police unit crashed into their vehicle during high-speed...
-
'I can't get to work': Repeated flooding in Baton Rouge neighborhood leaves...