15-year-old hurt in accidental shooting Sunday

9 months 2 weeks 6 days ago Sunday, March 13 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

UPDATE: Kendrick Johnson, 18, was arrested Monday for accidentally shooting the 15-year-old. Read the latest here: https://www.wbrz.com/news/teen-playing-with-gun-accidentally-shot-his-friend-deputies-say

-----

CENTRAL - A teenager was shot while playing with a gun in Central Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies said the shooting happened on E. Brookside, near Central High School.

While two juveniles were playing with a gun, it fired, hitting one of the kids in the leg, deputies said.  When deputies were dispatched, the kids originally claimed the bullet was fired from a drive-by shooting but later confessed to what happened.

The teenager was not identified.  Sheriff's deputies said charges are possible in the case. 

The 15-year-old is expected to recover. 

