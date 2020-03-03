15-year-old escapes from Alexander Avenue home where she was held against her will by gang of rapists

Keyera Winston is accused of participating in the attack against a 15-year-old (mugshot)

BATON ROUGE - Police say nearly two weeks after a fifteen-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang raped, one of her attackers has been captured.

According to an official report, the harrowing incident took place on Tuesday, Feb. 18, after the teen ran away from a group home in Baker.

She told authorities she stopped at a gas station where she came across a light-skinned black man who only had one leg.

According to the girl, after asking the man if she could borrow his cell phone, he pretended to allow this before snatching the phone away, brandishing a weapon and ordering her to get into his vehicle.

The police report goes on to say the girl was taken to a home on Alexander Avenue, where she was forced to snort a drug that appeared to be cocaine, swallow a pill, and consume alcohol.

The fifteen-year-old told police she was gang-raped by her kidnapper, his girlfriend, and three other individuals while she was drugged.

The teenager said she was able to escape when her attackers momentarily left the room and she stumbled outside, hurrying to a neighbor's house where she asked for help.

At this point, police were summoned.

After meeting with authorities, the girl was able to identify 23-year-old Keyera Winston as the girlfriend of the man who kidnapped her from the gas station and as one of the women who raped her.

Winston was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape.

She is being held in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $450,000 bond.

WBRZ is in the process of reaching out to authorities to find out if the other four alleged attackers have been identified and apprehended.