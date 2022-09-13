15-year-old arrested, booked on murder charges for other teenager's death

THIBODAUX - A 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday and booked on murder charges after another teenager was killed over the weekend.

The Thibodaux Police Department said 15-year-old Jairen Cole was found with multiple gunshot wounds Sept. 10 and taken to a hospital where he later died.

Tuesday, police arrested a 15-year-old male and he was booked for second-degree murder. Officers said the he is being held in the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility.

Police have not released any additional details about the shooting.