14-year-old killed in wreck at North 22nd Street, police looking for driver and passenger who ran away from crash

BATON ROUGE - A 14-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash along North 22nd Street on Tuesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a 2012 Chevy Silverado was driving along North 22nd Street around 9:45 a.m. The truck tried to make a left turn onto Fuqua Avenue and hit another vehicle containing three passengers. Of the three, a 14-year-old was killed and the two others were taken to a hospital.

Officers said the two people in the Chevy ditched the vehicle and ran away from the crash. The truck was reported stolen by Zachary Police Department.

Anyone with information about the crash should call (225) 389-2000.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported two people had died in the crash. Police later said the teenager was the only known fatality as of 11:30 a.m..