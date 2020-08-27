80°
Latest Weather Blog
14-year-old girl dies after tree falls on home due to Hurricane Laura
LEESVILLE - A 14-year-old died on Thursday due to a tree collapsing on her home.
A state spokesperson has confirmed that the 14-year-old girl was killed during the storm when a tree fell down on her house.
.@LouisianaGov says he got the report of the first fatality from Hurricane Laura in Louisiana. A 14 year old girl who died when a tree fell on her home. We do expect that there could be more fatalities.— Christina “MASK UP” Stephens (@CEStephens) August 27, 2020
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process
-
Ed Orgeron breaks down standouts so far during preseason practice; watch the...
-
LSU Practices in full pads for the first time of fall camp