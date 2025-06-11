14-year-old dead after crash on LA 10 in Franklinton

FRANKLINTON – State Police say a 14-year-old is dead after a crash on LA 10 in Franklinton, La. Saturday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on LA 10 west of LA 439 after 11 a.m. Saturday. Police say 25-year-old Earniesha Lott was driving eastbound on LA 10 when she tried to pass a Jeep in a no passing zone.

Police say Lott entered the westbound lane, tried to pass the jeep and crashed into an SUV traveling in the other lane.

Investigators say Lott’s sister, 14-year-old Dericka Wallace, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced her dead at the scene. Two other juvenile passengers in Lott’s car were wearing seatbelts and were not injured.

The driver of the SUV, and three passengers in the Jeep received minor injuries.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. The crash investigation is still ongoing.

Lott was arrested, booked into the Washington Parish Jail, and charged with negligent homicide, passing in a no passing zone and driving with a suspended license.

Lott was also booked for an outstanding warrant from the Kenner Police Department for Theft under $500.