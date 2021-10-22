85°
Latest Weather Blog
13-year-old arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' St. Tammany Parish school
LACOMBE - A boy was arrested Friday after he allegedly threatened to commit a shooting at his junior high school.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the 13-year-old student at Monteleone Junior High made threats on Snapchat saying he would "shoot up" the school. A school resource officer identified the student who made the threats and learned that student had not shown up for school Friday morning.
Deputies found the boy at his home, and the teen confessed to making the threatening posts.
Trending News
He was arrested on one count of terrorizing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University's E-Sports Lab to become lucrative tool for students
-
Interview: Jeremiah Hollins on Southern University's E-Sports Team
-
18-year-old juvenile detention center escapee still on the run
-
Alec Baldwin accidentally fires fatal gunshot on movie set
-
Live with Southern University's Human Jukebox ahead of Homecoming