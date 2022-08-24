Latest Weather Blog
12-year-old arrested after getting in fight on school bus; trying to get back on bus with gun
NEW ORLEANS - A 12-year-old girl was arrested after she left a fight on a school bus, grabbed a gun and tried to get back on Friday.
WWL-TV obtained video of the Akili Academy student getting in a fight with another juvenile on the school bus. Video shows the girl leaving the school bus, banging on the side of the vehicle to be let back on, and then waving a gun as the bus pulls off.
The news outlet spoke to parents who said the girl left the bus to grab a gun from a car nearby.
New Orleans Police Officers responded to the situation and arrested the 12-year-old. She was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.
WWL-TV said the student's mother was also arrested and charged with principle to aggravated assault and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
