11th annual Mardi Gras Festival takes place on Saturday

BATON ROUGE - All the talk around the Capitol City is centered around the Spanish Town parade, but it was not the only event Saturday.

The eleventh annual Mardi Gras Festival filled downtown with music, food and multiple vendors from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Kelton 'N'spire' Harper said the event is all about togetherness and being around great people.

"Mardi Gras just brings out the best in people. Everyone is out here just having fun and enjoying each other's company," Harper said.

The festival has live performances from many artists, two of the highlights being James Brown impersonator John 'The Bossman' Hall and Henry Turner Junior and the Flavor Band.

This event wasn't all about fun. It was about supporting local artists as well.

“I’m so glad that my community is supporting my small business. It makes me feel real good. It makes me really want to make more handmade bracelets, and just give back to the community," small business owner Maria Cobb said.