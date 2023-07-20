11-year-old's near-death experience highlights EBR's rampant fentanyl problem

ZACHARY- An 11-year old overdosed on fentanyl-laced marijuana last week that was given to him by his 16-year-old brother, according to a search warrant filed in court.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit uncovered the child had to be given Narcan to reverse the effects of the overdose.

Deputies filed a search warrant to search the house for any drugs that might be inside.

WBRZ showed up at the house where it happened on Old Settlement Road. An individual was seen through the glass door, but that door quickly shut once they saw us.

The children's mother told detectives that his 16-year old brother admitted that the marijuana was his.

WBRZ checked with Louisiana State Police. A spokeswoman said right now they have not found any marijuana samples laced with fentanyl that they have checked.

Those in the recovery community said it's a complex issue because tracking fentanyl in marijuana means the drugs had to be seized.

Last month, the WBRZ Investigative Unit aired a half-hour special on the fentanyl crisis in the Baton Rouge community.

