11-year-old arrested in Lake Charles area, accused of killing adult family member
MOSS BLUFF - Authorities say a child was arrested in southwest Louisiana after he allegedly killed a family member over the Labor Day weekend.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says it was called to a home on Erble Lane in Moss Bluff Monday in response to a reported shooting. Deputies arrived to find the 39-year-old victim, Andrew Lafleur III, dead from a gunshot wound.
The suspect, an 11-year-old family member, was taken into custody that evening and booked into a juvenile detention center on a charge of second-degree murder.
No other details on the killing were immediately available.
