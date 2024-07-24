11 now vying to lead East Baton Rouge schools, but not Adam Smith; interviews start at 4 p.m.

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish school leaders entered what they hoped was their final sprint in the effort to name a new superintendent after a months-long marathon failed to produce any results.

The district's school board scheduled a 4 p.m. meeting to vet a second set of candidates after the panel failed to offer the job to any of the 17 potential superintendents on a previous list. Three finalists backed out — two amid the board's unsuccessful machinations.

The new list has 11 candidates, including four from the previous round. Notably, the list does not include Adam Smith, who served as interim superintendent twice — before and after the tenure of Sito Narcisse. Smith's second temporary stint ended Tuesday, a week after four school board members issued a letter criticizing his tenure.

The board voted Tuesday to reopen the application period and hoped to name a new leader within hours of receiving a new list of would-be leaders.

Narcisse was among those who applied for the job — asking the panel to let him try again six months after refusing to renew his contract. Metro Councilman Lamont Cole is in the running, too. Four people from the previous set of applicants are in the pool again.

The entire list of candidates to qualify ahead of the noon deadline on Wednesday includes:

- Fabby Williams

- Corwin Robinson

- James Finney

- Verna Ruffin

- Sito Narcisse

- Donald Green

- James Kador

- Lamont Cole

- Rochelle Washington-Scott

- Sean Thorpe

- Robin Harris

The board said it intends to pick a new leader Wednesday night. Its leaders met with state School Superintendent Cade Brumley on Monday. Brumley, without offering specifics, said he would take action Thursday if the board didn't find a new leader.

Members of the public who backed Smith interrupted board proceedings this month after he failed to make a list of finalists. He has not spoken publicly about the ordeal.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and seven of Cole's 11 colleagues on the Metro Council endorsed his candidacy for the superintendent's position.

Williams, Robinson, Finney and Ruffin were among 17 candidates who submitted a previous application for the position, though none were among the board set of five semifinalists selected June 18. Smith was, but he did not make it to the finalists' round and now is completely out of the running.

Finalist Krish Mohip, a longtime Chicago educator who turned around the Youngstown, Ohio, school district, withdrew on July 6.

LSU Lab School Director Kevin George withdrew next, days after School Board President Carla Powell-Lewis suggested that he "run the hell away from here" during a tumultuous meeting.

Andrea Zayas, the former chief academic officer of the Boston schools, withdrew after failing to pick up any votes from board members. As she exited, she said that the possibility of success was "near non-existent."