10-year-old, teen wounded by gunshots while sleeping in Kenner home

KENNER - A 10-year-old and a 19-year-old were wounded by gunfire early Saturday morning while sleeping in a Kenner home.

The Kenner Police Department reports the shooting happened at 4:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of Tifton Avenue. Several gunshots struck the home, injuring the two sleeping individuals.

Officers responding to the shooting found multiple bullet casings from three different caliber guns in the roadway.

According to WWL-TV, the Kenner home is the same place where a 16-year-old was fatally shot in July after a disagreement with another teen.

"A fifteen-year-old, who was the last person in the company of the sixteen-year-old, was arrested for Second Degree Murder," a department report said of the July shooting. "It is unknown at this time if the 2021 homicide is related to the recent shooting."

The case remains under investigation.