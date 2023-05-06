69°
1 injured in early Saturday morning shooting along I-10
BATON ROUGE - A man was injured in a shooting that occurred along I-10 early Saturday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The shooting happened on I-10 East near N. Acadian Thruway around 4 a.m.
Authorities believe it was a targeted attack.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
